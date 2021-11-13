Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 56,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

