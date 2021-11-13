Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $383.45 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

