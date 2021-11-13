Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Illinois Tool Works worth $320,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.