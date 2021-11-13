Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ikena Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
