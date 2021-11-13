IGO (IGOI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IGO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 222 1253 2180 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.06%. Given IGO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s rivals have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.30

IGO’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Summary

IGO rivals beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

