Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £740.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.09. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.77.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

