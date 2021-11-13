Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 317.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.