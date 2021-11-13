IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

