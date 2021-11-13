Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.05. 22,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,461,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

