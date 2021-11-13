Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

TSE H opened at C$30.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

