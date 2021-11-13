Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hydro One stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

