Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 14,845,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,294. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

