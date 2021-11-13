Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.51.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $445.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.