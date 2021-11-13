Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $503.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.42. 495,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,317. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

