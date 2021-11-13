HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0002

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $5,653.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.