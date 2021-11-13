Howard Hartenbaum Sells 20,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PUBM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,270. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.