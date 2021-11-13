Howard Hartenbaum Sells 20,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PUBM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,270. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

