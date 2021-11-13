Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 80,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.