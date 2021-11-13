Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Buys $101,175.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.99 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 116,703 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

