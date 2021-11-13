hopTo (HPTO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 370 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare hopTo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for hopTo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2455 12420 23079 637 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.03%. Given hopTo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares hopTo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 9.25 hopTo Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -27.66

hopTo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

hopTo has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s peers have a beta of -2.76, indicating that their average stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57% hopTo Competitors -117.15% -152.12% -5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

hopTo beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

