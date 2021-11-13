Honest (HNST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,768.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3,768.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,539,797.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79274739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.07200319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.08 or 0.99440974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

