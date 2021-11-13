Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.06.

Shares of HD traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

