Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Holicity worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the second quarter worth about $13,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

HOL opened at $10.60 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

