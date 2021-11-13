Hoge Finance (HOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $173.05 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $173.05 million and $1.64 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,003,790,188 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

