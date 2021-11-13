Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HOC stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.73 million and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

