Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $453,298.84 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Kay Ladone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $155.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.