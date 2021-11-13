Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HENKY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 26,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.