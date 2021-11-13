Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.58 or 0.00387612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

