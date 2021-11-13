Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

