Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Helios Technologies worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

