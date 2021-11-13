Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.