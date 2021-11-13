Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.