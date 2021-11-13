HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.