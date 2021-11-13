Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 779,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

