Headinvest LLC Sells 884 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.