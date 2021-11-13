Headinvest LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,915.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,833.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,627.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

