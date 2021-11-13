Headinvest LLC Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.