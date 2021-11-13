Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 141,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.