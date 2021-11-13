Headinvest LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.10 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.