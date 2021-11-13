Headinvest LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBHC opened at $24.51 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

