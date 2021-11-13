Head-To-Head Analysis: Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) & The Competition

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATRX) is one of 893 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Adhera Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adhera Therapeutics Competitors 5186 19059 41191 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.59%. Given Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adhera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -8,016.33% Adhera Therapeutics Competitors -4,035.06% -129.38% -26.95%

Risk & Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.49 Adhera Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -130.98

Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adhera Therapeutics. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics competitors beat Adhera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

