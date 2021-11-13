HC Wainwright Upgrades Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) to “Buy”

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

FTEK stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.