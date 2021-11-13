HC Wainwright Trims Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Target Price to $2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.