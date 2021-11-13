HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $4.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.50 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 149.18% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

