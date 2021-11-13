HBK Investments L P Raises Stock Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

