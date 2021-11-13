Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

HE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

