Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%.

HARP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 208.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

