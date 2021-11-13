Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given “Buy” Rating at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$974.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

