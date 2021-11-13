HAPI (HAPI) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for about $74.53 or 0.00116882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 511,929 coins and its circulating supply is 491,454 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

