Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 216,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

