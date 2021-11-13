GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0088

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $255,861.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,539,797.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79274739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.07200319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.08 or 0.99440974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.